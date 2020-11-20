Tarsha Whitmore Flashes Underboob & Sizzling Curves In A Fiery-Red Bikini At The Beach

Tarsha Whitmore showed off her enviable bikini body in a new photo shared with her Instagram followers Friday. The Aussie bombshell looked smoking-hot in a fiery-red skirt swimsuit that exposed her cleavage, displaying her sizzling curves while soaking up some sun at the beach.

Snapped against a massive slab of rock, the 20-year-old model and influencer posed with one leg in front of the other as she cocked her hip and leaned one hand on the jagged outcrop. She raised her other hand to her head, showing off her long nails and the sparkling ring on her finger. Her gaze was turned to the side and her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

The scorching blonde rocked a skimpy halterneck bikini, which featured triangular ruched cups that seemed a tad too small for her perky chest. The number boasted a plummeting neckline, while also flashing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The wide gap between the meager cups was bridged with a thin string, which was adorned with a metallic-gold decoration that called even more attention to Tarsha’s busty assets. The detail beautifully harmonized with the swimsuit’s bold, ombre palette, which incorporated vibrant shades of crimson, orange, and yellow.

On her lower half, Tarsha wore a skimpy sarong that hugged her hips. The item tied on the side with a chic knot, creating a high slit that teased the absence of any bottoms. The skirt sat high on her waist, accentuating her trim yet curvaceous figure. Meanwhile, the dangerously short hemline skimmed her thighs, offering a great view of her curvy pins.

The stunner topped off the hot look with stylish square-framed sunglasses, which she coquettishly let slide to the tip of her nose. She pulled up her hair into a messy hairstyle, leaving a rebel tendril to brush against her cheek. Fans could also notice the model’s flawless tan, which was emphasized by the glowing sunshine. The sun’s rays illuminated Tarsha’s toned body, casting a natural spotlight on her cleavage and lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin.

The swimsuit was from I.Am.Gia, which Tarsha credited with a tag on her photo. The Australian smokeshow shared more of the brand’s revealing designs just two days ago, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in a barely-there string bikini while lounging on a cliffside by the sea.

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The snapshot garnered more than 8,100 likes within the first hour, in addition to 80 comments.

“Flaming hot,” one Instagrammer described the seductive look.

“Omg incredible,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Sending positive vibes all the way from Toronto!!!! You’re hella sexy,” commented a third follower, leaving a trail of fire emoji.

“Absolutely outstanding,” said a fourth person.