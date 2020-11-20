Fans of ‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Are Pulling For Him To Win First Mirrorball Trophy With Justina Machado

Sasha Farber made his debut on Dancing with the Stars in Season 14 as a troupe member and quickly became a fan favorite. After years of watching him on their screens, viewers are pulling for him to win his first mirrorball alongside Justina Machado as they head into the finals of this season. The couple, who have remained steady in their performances from the first episode, will demonstrate their skills alongside three other celebrities as they battle for DWTS‘ biggest accolade.

In a series of slides uploaded to the show’s Instagram page, Sasha and Justina posed with a miniature version of the statue, which looked to be about six inches tall and a perfect replica of the sparkler that is handed out to the winning celebrity and pro. The couple was snapped as they held the tiny trophy. They portrayed a varying amount of emotions, from shock to surprise to elation in the quick sequence of clips.

Justina wore a black tank top with the word love written in white block letters. That was paired with pants in the same color.

Sasha had on a blue v-neck t-shirt that had a button detail along the neckline. He added loosely fitting black pants.

Sasha and Justina will compete against Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, and Nelly and Daniella Karagach in the finale, which will air on Monday, November 23 on ABC.

In his many years as a dancer on the series, Sasha has been a pro for only eight. However, since his debut, when he was paired with Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi for DWTS 17th season, Sasha has been a force to be reckoned with in the ballroom. The highest level he had reached was third with skater Tonya Harding and singer Ally Brooke. Fans feel he is past due for a trophy and they shared their remarks regarding their wishes for the finale in the comments section of the share.

“He deserves to finally make it, he works so hard and deserves to get his mirrorball!” wrote one fan.

“Loved you both this whole time! It’s Sasha’s turn to win!!!!! Let’s go Justina and Sasha!!” penned a second viewer.

“He needs to win a Mirrorball. He’s been in the finals twice and has never won,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Hey Sasha and Justina, you guys are my favorite couple since day 1.!!! This is Sasha’s year, let him take one home to his beautiful wife Emma,” exclaimed a fourth fan.