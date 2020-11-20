WWE Rumors: Former Champion Reportedly ‘On His Way Back To The Ring’ Following Injury Hiatus, Report States

According to the Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc, WWE superstar Karrion Kross is “on his way back to the ring.”

Kross has been out of action since August after he suffered a separated shoulder injury in his match with Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX. The timing of the injury was unfortunate as he won his first NXT Championship at the event.

As the Wrestling Inc article pointed out, separated shoulder injuries take between two and three months to recover from in normal circumstances. Kross, meanwhile, appears to have made a full recovery recently — if his latest updates are any indication.

The superstar has been quiet about his recovery process for the most part. However, he has been active on social media recently, sharing a series of videos and photos depicting him training again.

In a post that he shared on his Instagram account earlier this month, Kross revealed that he feels “absurdly stronger” and let his fans know that he’s used the time off to his advantage.

“I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with.”

Kross went on to say that fans will see him again “when the time is right,” which could be “any second.” The next NXT Takeover event will take place on December 6, so it’s possible that he’ll be involved in some capacity.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Kross’s wife — and on-screen manager — Scarlett Bordeaux also took to social media this week and hinted at the duo’s imminent comeback. She sported a bodysuit with a matching pair of gloves that had claws attached. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that the claws had been sharpened. This suggested that she was getting ready for a fight.

Given that Kross never technically lost his title, he’ll undoubtedly be thrust back into the main event picture. Finn Balor, who was also on the sidelines in recent weeks, is the black-and-gold brand’s current top men’s champion.

Triple H has assured fans that Kross’s push won’t be affected by his hiatus. While he had to vacate his title due to the company being unable to work around his recovery period, he’s still held in high regard by officials.