Kate Gosselin Reportedly Planning ‘Bittersweet’ Final Thanksgiving In Her Family Home As She Prepares To Move

The former 'Kate Plus 8' star will spend the holiday with six of her kids as they prepare to say goodbye to their Pennsylvania estate.

Kate Gosselin is reportedly planning her final Thanksgiving at the Pennsylvania house has lived in for more than a decade, but sadly, there will be two empty seats at the table.

A source close to the former Kate Plus 8 star said that she will have a “last Thanksgiving in her family home” after listing her property for sale last month. The gathering will reportedly include six of the reality star’s eight kids with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

“It’s going to be bittersweet, ” the insider told In Touch Weekly of what could be Kate’s last holiday in her beloved abode.

“She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids. Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids. Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is. She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays.”

The insider added that the former TLC star’s older twin daughters, Mady and Cara, 20, will both be back from college and will help their mom and 16-year-old siblings Alexis, Leah, Aedan, and Joel, prepare the meal.

“Everyone chips in and does their part with food prepping. Kate takes care of the turkey and the stuffing, but the kids split up the side dishes and desserts,” the source dished.

The meal will likely mark one of the last times the Gosselins sit in their large dining room together.

Last month, Kate’s sprawling estate hit the market for a whopping $1.2 million and it appears it got a winning offer fast. A peek at the ReMax website shows that the sale of the property is pending.

While 16-year-olds Collin and Hannah no longer live at their mom’s Wernersville residence, Kate’s estranged ex-husband told The Dr. Oz Show that they were stunned when they found out that their childhood home was being sold. Jon told Dr. Oz that Hannah in particular was “super upset” by the news.

It’s not a surprise that the Gosselin teens are feeling sad about losing the million-dollar property. The estate was a major upgrade from the tiny house the Gosselins lived in during the early seasons of Jon and Kate Plus 8. Fans were thrilled when the supersized clan moved into the larger space that featured six bedrooms, seven baths, and 23 sprawling acres.

Kate previously People her children wanted her to keep their beautiful house “come hell or high water” so their next generation would have a family home to gather at for holidays.

“I imagine the nights before Thanksgiving, and big sleepovers, and prepping everything with a glass of wine,” she said in 2016. “They all bring their kids and pets. And we hope like anything that they all get along.”