Courtney Stodden Sizzles In Plunging Leopard-Print Bra: ‘I Got It From My Mama’

Courtney showed plenty of cleavage in her latest sultry update.

Courtney Stodden heated things up on Instagram this week with a sizzling lingerie update. The 26-year-old reality star shared a stunning new photo on November 20 as she posed in a plunging bra.

Courtney gave fans a good look at her curves from above in the revealing underwired pink leopard-print number. It plunged low to show off her décolletage with a small bow in the center of her chest and thin adjustable straps over both shoulders.

Her skimpy lingerie perfectly highlighted her slim waist and gave a peek at her sparkly bellybutton piercing. She paired it with what appeared to be a matching satin robe with fluffy feather-like accents around the bottom of the sleeves, which she left open.

The high-angle shot seemingly showed the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and Celebs Go Dating contestant at home as she struck a sultry pose on a wooden floor while basking in pink lighting. She angled her torso slightly to the left but looked directly at the camera with her bombshell blond hair wavy and down in a side-part. It cascaded over her shoulders and cleavage.

She placed her hands over her torso and rocked glossy lips and heavy black eyeliner while her flawless skin glowed.

Courtney captioned the shot with the hashtag “#picoftheday” and teased that she got her bombshell look from her “mama.”

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, praising the reality “Don’t Put It On Me” hitmaker and asking about her revealing ensemble.

“Oh those eyes,” one Instagram user commented with a monkey covering its eyes and five fire emoji.

“You got it from being a warrior for us women,” another wrote with a red heart and two clapping hands.

“Please tell her I said ‘Thank You’. Goddess,” another wrote in reference to her caption.

“Gorgeous. Where did you get that fab robe from?” a fourth asked with a heart eye emoji.

The latest social media update came shortly after the former The Mother/Daughter Experiment star wowed her almost 290,000 followers over the weekend with a candid yet sexy shot of herself topless while she put on her “beauty cream.”

The star teased fans with a double mirror selfie on November 15 as she showed off her enviable curves from behind. She had her locks pulled back into a bun to flash her bare back as she posed with several white blotches on her face.

“Beauty cream on point #vanity,” Courtney wrote in the caption.