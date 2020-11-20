Raye’s Long-Awaited Mini-Album ‘Euphoric Sad Songs’ Proves To Have Been Worth The Wait

Raye — whose real name is Rachel Keen — released her long-awaited mini-album, Euphoric Sad Songs on November 20. The British singer has been releasing music consistently for the past four years and has penned hits for the likes of Beyonce, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding, and John Legend, to name a few.

As always, music critics and fans have been sharing their opinion of the project online and it appears that the release was worth the wait.

The Guardian gave the record a rating of three out of five stars and stated “one thing Euphoric Sad Songs really has going for it is clarity: juxtaposing dancefloor-friendly beats and buoyant melodies with tales of romantic devastation, this is a record that does exactly what it says on the tin.”

Based on five ratings, Euphoric Sad Songs has a user rating of 74 out of 100 on Album of the Year.

On Instagram, Raye expressed that she hoped the release will help bring joy to people and asked fans to tell her what their favorite song is.

“Highlight of the week! Best singer songwriter doing their thing rn,” one user wrote.

“All dressed up is my absolute fav, crying to it now & already cried to it last night on zoom. I LOVE IT,” another person shared.

“Love love love every second of it!!!! So happy you dropped it!” remarked a third fan.

“Literally just got this on repeat, can I just have them all as favorites? They’re all too good,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

The mini-album consists of nine tracks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “Love Me Again” was released as the first song for Euphoria Love Songs in the summer of 2019 and helped set the emotional tone for the project. Other singles included are “Please Don’t Touch,” “Natalie Don’t,” “Love of Your Life,” and the Top 10 smash “Secrets” with DJ Regard.

On the U.K. iTunes chart, the project has entered the Top 100 on the all-genre album chart and is currently sitting at No. 29 on the Pop chart.

At 23 years of age, Raye has cemented herself as one of the U.K.’s most established and credible stars. At the beginning of the year, The Inquisitr documented her explaining that she writes every day and has created thousands of songs.

The “You Don’t Know Me” hitmaker wrote Beyonce’s “Bigger,” which was included on the icon’s The Lion King: The Gift album. The Grammy Award winner was so impressed with Raye’s songwriting ability that she has also been given the chance to work on her next album, which has yet to be announced.