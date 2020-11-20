Demi Lovato Looks Fierce In Glittering Pink Suit & Half-Shaved Pixie Haircut

Demi Lovato is loving her new hairdo. The “Commander in Chief” singer showed her fans what she’s been getting up to in a multi-slide post. It’s girly, pink, and definitely fierce.

The 28-year-old took Instagram on Thursday evening to flaunt her new hairstyle and stylish wardrobe. She kept her caption short with only a single white heart emoji and let the three photos do all the talking. for her instead

Demi also put a new spin on a formal suit. Her jacket was a light pink affair in a glittering fabric that skimmed her sleek physique. Its open collar revealed two gold necklaces glittering on her bronzed décolletage. Her wide-legged pants were cut from the same cloth and draped around her hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

The pop star rocked her pixie cut. The Inquisitr reported that Demi had transformed her entire look by cutting and dyeing her previously medium-length dark tresses. She now sports a blond, half-shaved mohawk with an undercut. Demi fluffed her mane to frame and soften her face in the series of pics, allowing her bangs to partially cover her eyes. She further drew attention to her face with a pair of bold chandelier earrings.

The first photo showed Demi sitting on one knee while supporting her arm with the other. She put her elbow on her knee and looked off-camera while pouting seductively.

In the next two shots, Demi sat on her haunches. In the second image, the singer sat with her hand dangling between her legs. She rested her chin in her hand while angling her face away from the camera. The final snap was the only one where Demi acknowledged the camera. She tilted her chin and looked at the lens through the slivers of her mane. She narrowed her eyes and slightly parted her lips for a sultry snap.

The Lovatics loved the trio of images and inundated the star with close to 1.5 million likes. Her admirers also posted over 15,000 comments as they weighed in on her makeover.

“You do look beautiful Demi. I just wish I could talk to you. Believe it or not, I do believe in life on other planets. Love the hair, Demi,” a fan waxed lyrical.

Another posed a tongue-in-cheek question?

“Are you trying to kill us?” they teased.

“Me seeing everyone else realize you can pull off ANY look while I’ve known it for YEARS,” an Instagrammer claimed.

A fourth person wrote that it should be “illegal to look this good.”

Demi hosted the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15. On Wednesday, she revealed her daring makeover and sparked a frenzy among her 93.3 million followers.