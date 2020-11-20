Sofia Jamora Brings On The Heat In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Sofia Jamora took to Instagram on Thursday, November 19, to share a sizzling new post that highlighted her incredibly toned figure. The brand-new snap showed the social media sensation posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

Sofia wore a red bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured cups that were made from a sheer fabric. Notably, the cups were see-through, but the intricate lace detailing obscured her nipples from full exposure. The edges were scalloped, and the plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which made some of her viewers feel excited. The stretchable band that hugged her midriff was satin, and it had the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

Although not entirely visible, she sported matching panties that were also made of the same sheer material and had a thick waistband with the brand’s logo repeatedly printed on it. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low-cut waistline accentuated her flat stomach. The bright-colored intimates looked flattering on her skin-tone.

The babe was snapped outdoors, dressed in nothing but her scanty lingerie. She was on a balcony with amazing views of nature, as tall trees surrounded the area. A hint of a swimming pool was also evident in the background of the shot. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Los Angeles, California.

She stood in the middle of the frame and angled her body at a certain angle. She slightly tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the lens with an intense gaze and parted lips. The sunshine enveloped her flawlessly tanned skin and made it appear glowing.

The model left her highlighted hair down with a center part and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. She let the long strands hung over her shoulders.

In the caption, Sofia wrote something about a zodiac sign. She also gave credit to her makeup and hair artist by tagging the artist’s Instagram page in the picture.

As usual, the latest social media share quickly became a hit with her fans. The update garnered more than 145,000 likes and over 450 comments within hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“You are so beautiful, Sofia,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Moulin Rouge vibes. I like it!” wrote another admirer.

“You make me feel bubbly inside. I have always admired your beauty,” a third follower commented.