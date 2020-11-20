Katelyn Runck Lifts Up Her Ample Chest In Front Of A Tank & Poses With Massive Gun

Katelyn shared an inside look at her 'warfare experience.'

On Thursday, November 19, fitness model Katelyn Runck brought out the big guns for her latest sizzling Instagram update.

Katelyn’s post included multiple videos shot during a trip to the Battlefield Vegas shooting range in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the occasion, she rocked a pair of camouflage biker shorts that fit her pert derriere like a glove. Her bottoms were paired with a sleeveless white crop top that was just as form-fitting. The shirt featured a low neckline that offered a tantalizing peek at her ample cleavage. A pair of aviator sunglasses shielded her eyes from the sun, and she wore her dark hair pulled back in a practical ponytail.

The model was filmed in a desert setting. In her first video, she stood on top of a tank with a instructor. She was seemingly being shown how to operate the armored vehicle’s gun, which was aimed at the side of a hill. The instructor counted down from three, and the weapon made a loud booming noise when it was fired. A small cloud of red dust plumed from the ground in the distance. Katelyn celebrated her successful shot by laughing, cheering, and giving her instructor a high five.

In her follow-up slide, she posed with a huge mounted gun. She pressed the butt of the automatic weapon against her right shoulder while grasping the hand grip. She wore a belt of ammunition draped over both of her shoulders. Military netting covered the metal frame of a structure behind her.

The third slide was a still shot of Katelyn putting her athletic prowess to use by cradling a massive shell in her arms. The large projectile was seemingly designed to be fired by a tank.

She concluded her slideshow with a Boomerang video. A tank moved down a hill behind her while she placed her hands underneath her large breasts and lifted them up. She appeared to gaze down at her cleavage. Her chiseled abs were also on full display.

Katelyn’s followers were seriously impressed with her “warfare experience” at the Forward Operating Base Famiglietti attraction. Her post even had fans comparing her to video game and movie characters.

“You look like Lara Croft from tomb raider,” one commenter wrote.

“Preparing for the next Terminator movie (7th) or what?” another fan added.

Some fans expressed jealousy over Katelyn’s visit to the shooting range, while others ignored the military weapons and machinery. Instead, they raved about the model’s physique.

“Those abs in the last pic,” read a message that included a heart-eye emoji.

“Abs of stone!!!!” remarked another admirer.

In another recent post, Katelyn thrilled her fans by getting in touch with her inner “Southern Belle.” She was pictured rocking a seriously tiny pair of Daisy Dukes and an unbuttoned top.