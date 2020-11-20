Stassi Schroeder Cradles Her Baby Bump As She Poses For Jaw-Dropping Nude Pregnancy Photo

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star stunned in a glam pregnancy portrait.

Stassi Schroeder showed off her baby bump in a new photo shared to Instagram weeks before she is due to give birth to her first child.

In a post shared with more than 2.2 million followers, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, was photographed naked with a white sheet draped over her front as she cradled her belly. Stassi wore full makeup and sparkly stud earrings, and her hair was windblown as she looked at the camera for the tastefully choreographed glam photoshoot.

In the caption to the post, Stassi joked that she was trying to give off sexy mama vibes in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

It’s no surprise that Stassi’s jaw-dropping snap garnered a huge reaction from her followers. The post earned nearly 300,000 likes within hours of posting, as well as a slew of comments and heart and fire emoji as fans called her “stunning.” Some admirers described the Next Level Basic author as the most perfect pregnant person ever as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.

In the comments section, several of Stassi’s former Bravo co-star and real-life friends, including Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright, also reacted to the jaw-dropping maternity shot.

When Summer House star Kyle Cooke told Stassi she “nailed it,” the mom-to-be replied with a cheeky response.

“[Kyle Cooke] took tons of turtleneck photos. Stay tuned,” she wrote.

“Frame this for the nursery!!!” pal Kristen Doute suggested to Stassi.

“JESUS CHRISTMAS YOU’RE A GODDESS,” another friend wrote.

“Your daughter will look back at this photo years from now and say, ‘my mom is gorgeous!'” a fan added.

Others compared the nude portrait to the naked photoshoots the Vanderpump Rules cast posed for in the past to promote SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant they all worked at.

“Well this is an upgrade from vpump season 1 naked photoshoot,” another follower chimed in.

“I hope you and the rest of the Vanderpump mommies do a photoshoot together!!” another added in reference to fellow pregnant Bravo stars Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Sheana Shay.

While it may be too late for a group mommy photo – based on Stassi’s bump, her delivery date appears to be coming very soon while her ex co-stars are all due in April 2021 — this isn’t the first solo nude pregnancy shot from a Vanderpump Rules beauty.

Lala, who is also pregnant with a baby girl, has shared several nude mirror selfies taken at her home as she updates fans on her growing bump.