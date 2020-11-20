Allie Auton Lies On The Beach In A Skimpy Thong Bikini

Allie Auton has an insanely fit physique, and she seemingly isn’t afraid to show it off in front of the camera. Earlier today, the 24-year-old bombshell shared a sizzling update to her Instagram page that featured her wearing a revealing dark brown bikini at the beach.

In the photo, Allie lay on her stomach while stretched out across the white sand. She bent her knees and pointed her toes outward. She faced the camera and looked straight into the lens with her head tilted to the side. She gave a smile as the photographer took the shot. Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine.

The clear blue water coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky and clouds were behind her. A small boat and a nearby island were also evident in the background. According to the geotag, she was at Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands in Australia.

Allie rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer figure. From what was visible, the top featured cups that boasted a snug fit and were padded, which secured her buxom curves. The plunging neckline also exposed her voluptuous cleavage. Although the babe’s shapely breasts stretched out the piece, the halter-style straps provided support and tied over her neck.

She sported matching thong bottoms. The waistband helped accentuate her small waist and curvy hips, and the high leg cuts highlighted her legs. Notably, the back part of the swimwear displayed her perky posterior. The dark-colored bathing suit complemented her bronze tan.

For her accessories, Allie sported a pair of gold hoop earrings, studs, a dainty pendant necklace, a chunky bracelet, and several rings. She left her blond locks untied and let the long strands fall on her shoulders and back. As for her nails, they appeared manicured and painted with white polish.

Allie wrote a short caption. She also mentioned her location and shared that her bikini came from Myra Swim as she tagged the brand in the picture.

In less than a day of being live on the social media platform, the new post has received more than 13,300 likes and over 140 comments. Fans and fellow influencers rushed to the comments section and dropped various messages. Most of them praised her body, while several other followers gushed over her complexion. Others decided to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“You are an angel,” a fan commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your hair in this length,” wrote another follower.

“Marvelous woman. You are so sexy and so beautiful,” a third social media user added.