NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked To Heat In Rumored ‘Three-Way Deal,’ According To Bill Simmons

Entering the 2020 offseason with a plethora of trade assets, the Miami Heat are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land another star. Bam Adebayo may have blossomed into an All-Star caliber talent last season, but in order to have a better chance of defending their throne in the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, the Heat obviously need more star power around Jimmy Butler. One of the superstars who is currently being linked to the Heat is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Bill Simmons of The Ringer talked about a rumor about a “three-way deal” that would send Uncle Drew to South Beach.

“There was a rumor, not true, or if it was true it maybe lasted a second that they were trying to figure out a three-way deal with Kyrie ending up in Miami,” Simmons said, as quoted by RealGM. “Which I refuse to believe.”

Simmons may have questioned the authenticity of the rumor, but if it was true, Irving would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat. His arrival in Miami would help them significantly improve their offensive efficiency that ranked No. 9 in the league, scoring 110.0 points per 100 possessions, last season, per ESPN. He would give them a very reliable second scoring option next to Butler, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

In his first 20 games with the Nets, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If they succeed to acquire Irving, the Heat would no longer see the need to throw away a huge amount of money to bring Goran Dragic back in the 2020 free agency. Having Irving on their roster would undoubtedly give the Heat a better chance of beating the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in a best-of-seven series.

However, as of now, acquiring Uncle Drew this offseason is just a pipe dream for Miami. They may possess interesting trade assets to land a big name on the market, but the Nets haven’t shown any strong indication that they are planning to move Irving anytime soon. Like the Heat, the Nets are also looking for another superstar that would allow them to form their own “Big Three” with Irving and Kevin Durant next season. In the past months, they have already been linked to several potential trade candidates, including James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Victor Oladio of the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.