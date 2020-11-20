Pamela Anderson, 53, Has Bombshell Body Wrapped In Ruffles In ‘Precovid’ Throwback

Pamela modeled a glamorous design during a trip to Madrid.

On Wednesday, November 18, Baywatch hottie Pamela Anderson shared a stunning throwback video with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

In the footage, the 53-year-old actress and model was filmed looking glamorous in a statement-making designer gown that covered most of her famed body. She stood near an ivory curtain inside a small room. The space was dimly lit by a floor lamp positioned beside an open door that led to a hallway. A few other people were in the room with her.

The Playboy Playmate wore a brilliant white dress with a one-shoulder silhouette. The garment was decorated with massive ruffles that trimmed the bust. The large frills curved around Pamela’s bombshell body and down the number’s flared skirt. A fitted bodice that hugged her curves could be seen peeking out from underneath the voluminous fabric. The piece’s neckline was low enough to display a teasing amount of her ample assets.

The Barb Wire star accessorized her elegant gown with an opulent gold necklace set with massive red gemstones. Someone was filmed removing the jewelry from her neck.

Pamela’s shiny blond hair was styled with a deep side part. It spilled down her back in soft, slightly mussed waves. She reached up to brush a few pieces back behind one ear before glancing toward the camera. She then smoothed the back of her gown with her hand. A brief glimpse of that part of the garment revealed that it was form-fitting, so the shape of her pert posterior was briefly visible.

In her caption, the blond bombshell revealed that the footage included in her post was filmed before the coronavirus hit, which explained the lack of masks. She gave House of Bows founder Jorge Parra credit for designing her luxurious outfit, and she identified the location of the video as Madrid.

The candid look at Pamela looking all glammed up garnered over 9,000 likes from its viewers, along with a few heart emoji. One of her followers shared a poetic description of her alluring appearance in the comments section.

“Oh my you are a beautiful lotus flower in that dress,” the admirer wrote.

The piece’s designer also responded to her post, letting her know that he missed her.

When Pamela models attire on her Instagram page, she’s usually not as covered up. In a recent post, she dazzled her fans by showing some skin in a glittering gold mini dress. The sequin-covered piece featured a plunging back and a short skirt that showcased her toned thighs.