WWE Beauty Peyton Royce Flaunts Long Legs In One-Piece Bodysuit As A ‘Hump Day Treat’ For Her Fans

WWE superstar Peyton Royce recently took to Instagram and gave her 1.7 million followers a “hump day” reward to brighten up their week.

In the snap, the blond bombshell stood in front of a bright green bush that was situated next to some brown tree branches. She appeared to be in a forest area, and the nature-themed backdrop provided a pleasant backdrop for the picture.

However, it was Royce’s outfit — or lack thereof — that commanded most of the attention. The Monday Night Raw superstar rocked a silver one-piece bodysuit that showed off her long legs and slim figure.

The outfit provided a small hint of sideboob as Royce stood side-on for the shot. She wore her golden locks in a wavy style, which hung all the way down to her chest.

Royce parted her lips and gave an alluring smile as she gazed into the camera. Her right hand held onto one of her long legs, and she positioned it so that her leafy wrist tattoo was present in the shot.

In the accompanying caption, Royce revealed that she was getting ready for Survivor Series, which is scheduled to air this Sunday on the WWE Network.

The superstar will represent Team Raw’s women’s faction against their Friday Night SmackDown counterparts at the event.

Royce’s fans and peers appreciated her upload. As of this writing, over 112,000 followers have hit the like button, and many of them took the time to leave her a comment.

“You’re so damn pretty and hot,” wrote AEW star Tay Conti from her Instagram account.

Fellow WWE star Chelsea Green — who is no stranger to lighting up social media with her own stunning photos — also took to Instagram to admire Royce.

“WOW!!! Goals goals goals,” wrote the recently-promoted SmackDown star, clearly in awe of her colleague’s appearance.

“Someone has been working out,” gushed a third Instagrammer, noting the wrestler’s athletic physique.

Cathy Kelley, Natalya and Tenille Dashwood were among Royce’s other industry peers to declare their appreciation for the snap. While her on-screen character is known to take on other women wrestling personalities in hard-hitting bouts, she’s evidently admired by them outside of the squared circle.

Royce has lit up her social media more than once in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she also uploaded a picture of herself rocking a fashionable flowery dress. The latest photo, however, was much more revealing and showed off another side to the wrestling beauty.