Adrienne Bailon Is ‘All Legs’ In A Midriff-Teasing Ensemble As She Announces Big Hair Change

Adrienne revealed which clothing item made her legs look even longer.

On Thursday, November 19, Adrienne Bailon shared a set of style snapshots on Instagram that left her followers raving over how much taller the petite singer looked.

The Real co-host posed in an autumnal setting. A copse of towering trees with golden leaves formed part of her photos’ background, along with a single evergreen and the remains of a large fallen tree. Soft pink light from the setting sun was visible through the tangle of willowy branches and trunks. Brown leaves blanketed the ground underneath the trees, but Adrienne stood on a stretch of manicured green grass.

The I Can See Your Voice panelist wowed in a fall ensemble that teased just a hint of skin. She wore a pair of high-waisted jeans in a dark wash. The denim pants featured frayed ankle hems and faded detailing. The silhouette was tapered, and the fit was snug.

The former Cheetah Girls member rocked a tight, pale blue crop top with a crew neck. The piece bared just a hint of her taut midriff. A black leather coat protected her from any chill in the air. She finished her ensemble with a pair of high-heeled black boots with pointed toes.

Adrienne’s hair was styled with a deep side part, slicked down, and pulled back. In her caption, she revealed that her locks won’t be dark much longer. When a fan asked her if she’s going to dye her hair blond, she confirmed that she’ll soon be rocking the much lighter color.

In her first photo, Adrienne crossed her knees and grasped the lapels of her coat. She stared off into the distance with a contemplative look on her face. The second shot captured her looking down at the ground and holding the sides of the coat out to better display her hourglass figure.

Adrienne’s long stems and her statuesque appearance received a lot of praise from her followers.

“GIRL!! You look tall. C’mon legs!” gushed one admirer.

“You look tall and skinnier girl give me the secret recipe haha!!” another message read.

One fan asked why she looked six feet tall in the images.

“Cuz I’m ALL LEGS! I have a short torso. Lol. So it always looks that way in pics. Unless someone is standing next to me,” she replied.

The LA VOÛTE founder also gave her attire some credit for making her limbs appear longer than they actually are.

“Having a non existent torso, long legs & high waist jeans! BOOM,” she wrote.

Adrienne’s fans always have spirited responses to her posts with a focus on fashion. She recently got her online admirers talking by modeling an all-white loungewear set that provided another peek at her tummy.