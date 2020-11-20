Christina Aguilera, 39, Flaunts Cleavage In Effortless Casual Outfit: ‘Checking In’

Christina Aguilera treated her 7.1 million Instagram followers to an effortless sexy photo of herself while she checked in on how they were doing.

The 39-year-old mother of two sat on a light wooden staircase with a thick, light carpet runner down its center. The walls sported a design similar to the carpeting. She sat barefoot on a step with one leg stretched out and the other bent closer to her. Christina wore a black scoop-neck tank top that showcased her ample cleavage, and the photo’s angle gave a teasing peek down her shirt. She wore a pair of dark yellow sweatpants with black writing on one leg. She leaned forward, revealing a hint of skin on her lower back. The singer rested her elbows on her legs, allowing one hand to dangle toward the floor, revealing a long neon yellow manicure, which matched her pedicure.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer wore her platinum blond locks in messy slight waves. They tumbled over both shoulders from a slightly off-center part, and she tilted her head, causing some of the shorter layers to observe part of one eye and her cheek. The lengths hung over the tops of her rounded breasts, which pushed out over the top’s neckline. Christina looked into the camera with her eyes half shut, and her full lips held slightly open with the side turned down.

Christina asked her followers how they were doing, and they responded by sharing a lot of love on her picture. More than 197,000 hit the “like” button, and nearly 2,900 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with several complimenting her casual look.

“Oh, wow, we’re much better now. Thank you, Xtina,” teased one fan who included a laughing, crying smiley.

“Gurl, you look hot! We miss you! I hope you’re doing okay! Love you,” a second follower enthused, including a flame and a red heart.

“Remember going to Rochester elementary school? We were one grade apart, and our birthday is the same day. Good times!” wrote a third Instagram user along with a waving hand.

“I’m good, but you look great. I’m much happier now that I have seen this pic. So hot,” a fourth devotee replied with a flame and a scared smiley.

