WWE News: Former Champion Claims Return To Company Is ‘Very Possible’ Following Nine-Year Absence

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr revealed that a return to the company is “very possible.”

The former Tag Team Champion is currently lining up his options, and he hasn’t ruled out a return to his old stomping grounds. However, he revealed that he hasn’t made a decision as of this writing.

“I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I’m looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible.”

Smith, who’s the son of The British Bulldog, returned to the WWE fold earlier this year as part of his father’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While the event was ultimately delayed due to the pandemic, it showed that he has some sort of working relationship with his former employer again.

With the delayed ceremony set to take place in 2021, Smith could be more inclined to join the promotion to ensure that he inducts his father. Should he decide to sign with a major rival, Vince McMahon and co. might be less willing to let him participate at the event.

Since leaving McMahon’s company in 2011, Smith has mastered his craft in companies such as MLW and NJPW. The 35-year-old is now regarded as one of the most respected in-ring performers in the world, which is why he’s a highly sought-after talent.

During the conversation with Sports Illustrated, Smith also revealed that he had plans to work with another company earlier this year. However, they were canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.

“I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn’t travel to with the pandemic.”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, AEW is also reportedly looking at Smith. The report noted that Tony Khan expressed an interest in recruiting the performer after meeting him at Chris Jericho’s Halloween party this year.

The Inquisitr report also highlighted that Smith has talked about his desire to join AEW in the past. The former Tag Team Champion believes that the promotion’s roster lacks big guys, and he thinks he could fill that void.

During the conversation with Sports Illustrated, Smith explained that wrestling is in his blood, though he cited hard work as the main reason for his success.

According to Smith, he developed a strong work ethic while training under his grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart.