Kylie Jenner Slays As A Sexy Grinch In New Promo: ‘SOLD OUT’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate her Christmas collaboration with none other than the Grinch selling out rapidly. To thank her loyal devotees for helping make her fifth holiday collection a roaring success, Kylie shared a photo of herself with the grinchy guy himself.

The makeup maven posed in a setting composed entirely of lime green fur. She wore the exact same color. Her sexy outfit consisted of a strapless minidress that hugged her voluptuous curves, ending mid-thigh, showcasing her toned shoulders and fit legs. She had on thigh-high stockings, leaving an expanse of skin between the hemline and edge of them. A pair of high-heel slide on sandals fit on each foot. Kylie accessorized with gloves and a Santa hat trimmed in the same fur. She wore a lime green straight layered wig.

She squatted next to a large signboard pained red with a drawing of the infamous Dr. Seuss character. She spread her legs around one corner and squatted, holding her gloved hands on her bent knees. She looked back at the camera’s lens over one shoulder, and she had her full lips closed in a bit of a grinchy sneer.

As part of her caption, Kylie apologized to any of her 200.9 million Instagram followers who may have missed out on the set. Fans shared plenty of love for the sexy, delightfully grinchy festive look. Nearly 2 million hit the “like” button, and almost 9,000 took the time to leave a comment, with many expressing their disappointment over missing out on the cosmetics.

“Will you restock them? Please release more before Christmas,” suggested one fan, who added several prayer hands.

“I tried to check out right at 3. As I was finishing it, they literally came up as sold out! RESTOCK PLEASE,” a second devotee begged along with several scared smilies.

“Dear Kylie, I’m 12 years old, and I love you and your collection so so so much. I’m literally crying because it’s all sold out, and I wanted it for Christmas more than anything. Please let me know if there’s any way I could get the collection. Love you, Kylie x,” wrote a third fan, who included a broken heart and a crying emoji.

“Queen! Congrats on selling out in 30 minutes. You look smoking hot in this pic,” a fourth follower replied, adding a crown and roses.

