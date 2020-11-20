Jessie James Decker Shows Off Tight Tummy In Laced-Up Leather Pants A Furry Crop Top

Jessie James Decker is showing off her sexy figure in another post on Instagram. The “Wanted” singer has been busy promoting her Kittenish clothing line on social media lately. Her new upload contained a series of photos where she sported several different holiday party outfits from her collection. She asked her followers to choose which one they liked, and her fans seemed to overwhelmingly agree on one in particular.

The first photo in the series saw Jessie in high-waisted leather pants which were laced-up in the front. She paired the pants with a crop top tube top which featured faux fur trim. The 32-year-old also sported simple black high heels with a pointed toe.

Jessie’s toned tummy was on full display in the photo, looking tighter than ever. The mother-of-three also looked happy as she smiled while looking off to the side and holding her arms above her head. She posed in front of a row of gold streamers which were the perfect shiny backdrop.

The second and third photos contained the same outfit, which was an all-sequined bodysuit. The garb had a halter top neck and long flowy pants that covered up her heels. Jessie wore matching elbow-length gloves and a faux leather fisherman hat. The “Guilty” songstress played with her hair in one of the pics and kept it down loose in another. She held a small disco ball up in the air which dangled from her index finger.

In under 12 hours, the new post brought in over 50,000 likes and 1,200 comments. Friends and fans gave their opinion in the comments section about the outfits, where they debated between look number one and two.

“1 all the damn way!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Can’t I just have all of them?” another added.

“1!! How the heck do you have 3 kids?! You look amazing!!!” a third follower shared.

Several commenters noticed the striking similarity between Jessie and Shania Twain in the second photo. Jessie’s black outfit and gloves paired with the way she held her hair reminded many of Shania’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” music video.

Jessie has been all about flashing her fantastic figure on social media lately. The singer recently posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but a lace bra and daisy dukes. She sat down in a director’s chair and said she thought she looked cute until she saw the picture immediately after it was snapped. Her shorts had ridden up on her, giving a not-so-flattering front wedgie.

“Why is it when you become a mom you automatically get handed a camel toe?” she jokingly wrote in her caption.