Conservative Writer Blasts Donald Trump’s Lawyers For Pushing ‘Deranged And Unsubstantiated Allegations’

In a Thursday column for the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner, writer Kaylee McGhee White slammed President Donald Trump’s legal team for pushing “deranged and unsubstantiated allegations” about the 2020 presidential election.

White began her op-ed by noting that “no serious conservative” denied Trump’s right to challenge the results, but argued that his campaign has failed to provide concrete proof for its claims “and now seems bent on embarrassing, rather than vindicating, itself.”

To illustrate her point, White pointed to Thursday’s “outlandish” news conference. At the briefing, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell asserted that the commander-in-chief still has a path to victory, but failed to provide any evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

The two lawyers suggested that the voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems influenced the race by boosting Democrat Joe Biden’s vote totals.

Giuliani and Powel also told the media that “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China” helped Biden win. Notably, Powel said that the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez used Dominion Voting Systems to rig elections in his own country.

“These are deranged and unsubstantiated allegations that embarrass not just Trump but the entire Republican Party.”

“And the worst part is that many Republicans are allowing it to happen,” White continued, writing that two Republicans in Michigan’s Wayne County refused to certify the results after being pressured by those close to Trump.

She also noted that Republican lawmakers have expressed support for Trump’s refusal to concede, despite the fact that his legal efforts are all but certain to fail.

“This isn’t just ridiculous anymore; it’s dangerous. The president does not have the right or the authority to subvert the democratic process simply because he does not like its outcome,” White wrote.

White concluded the column by accusing the president and his allies of launching a “deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at convincing his base voters that they were robbed.”

Mark Makela / Getty Images

As Fast Company reported, Trump’s legal team has made no significant progress in challenging the results. They have filed between 30 and 40 lawsuits in battleground states like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but judges have already thrown out most of them.

Nonetheless, in a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, 47 percent of respondents said that they believe it is likely that Democrats stole the election. Sixty-one percent of Republicans said it is “very likely” victory was stolen from Trump, while a strong majority of Democrats said the opposite.

In the same survey, 84 percent of Democrats said that Trump should concede the race, while a majority of their Republican counterparts disagreed.