Carmen Electra, 48, Strikes Sultry Pose While Showcasing Cleavage In Latest Share

The sexy star looked glamorous for her interview in the upcoming 'Baywatch' documentary.

Carmen Electra sizzled in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday evening, much to the delight of her 1.2 million followers. She showcased some of her most famous assets in the close-up beauty shot, which racked up almost 3,000 likes in the first 25 minutes after it went live.

The television host and former Baywatch star indicated in the caption that her stunning look was due to her participation in the upcoming documentary about the primetime drama. Carmen portrayed Lani McKenzie on the show, which has acquired an immense following of devoted viewers since its inception in 1989. Fox Business reported that at the height of its success, Baywatch was the most-watched TV series in the world.

Carmen wore a bright crimson ensemble featuring a low-cut neckline that plunged below her bust, revealing her cleavage in full. Her outfit appeared to include a satiny bra topped with a matching blazer that she wore unbuttoned. It was tailored with structured shoulders and embellished with a trio of buttons along the cuff.

She leaned forward and gazed directly at the camera with a smoldering expression, captivating the viewer with her bright blue eyes. Carmen credited Los Angeles-based makeup artist Preston Meneses for her striking, polished appearance.

Carmen posed with her right hand just below her chin and the tip of her index finger resting against her open, pouted lips. Her long, manicured nails were painted cherry red, and she accessorized with a chunky gold band on her ring finger.

Her blond hair was parted in the center and ironed straight, spilling over both shoulders. Shorter layered sections in the front framed her face.

Carmen’s Instagram supporters were thrilled by the post and eagerly took to the comments section to express their adoration.

“How the hell do you look like you haven’t aged??? You actually look better now! If that’s possible,” one fan raved.

“Those eyes,” a second person declared, emphasizing their statement with a flame and a red heart.

“Lovely! You look fantastic in any color! Beautiful & Stunning!” a third follower exclaimed.

Last month, as covered by The Inquisitr, Carmen shared a throwback snap from her Baywatch rookie training days that dropped fans’ jaws. She wore a tiny striped Adidas crop top and matching short-shorts that clung to her dancer’s figure while performing an impressive standing full split. She held one of her legs straight up in the air with her hand wrapped around her ankle — to the shock of close observers. Followers loved the post and flooded the comments section with humorous remarks about one specific onlooker, who appeared to be exceptionally enthralled by Carmen’s flexibility. To date, it has received over 23,000 likes.