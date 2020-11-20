Britney Spears Creates ‘Magic’ In Tiny White Crop Top In Bewitching New Video

Britney revealed that her latest look was inspired by a movie.

On Thursday, November 19, Britney Spears cast a spell over her Instagram audience with a video inspired by a classic film.

In her post’s caption, Britney, 38, divulged that she’s a big fan of the 1998 romantic comedy Practical Magic, which costars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters who come from a long line of witches suffering from a terrible curse. Britney revealed that the film was the inspiration for the song that she added to her upload, the 1972 Harry Nilsson hit “Coconut.” The novelty tune was featured in the motion picture’s soundtrack.

Britney added that her hairstyle was also an homage to the movie. She wore her long, golden locks styled in a blowout that made them sleek, smooth, and lustrous. Her hair was pulled back in a partial updo that allowed much of the length to flow down over her chest. Her wispy bangs were swept to the side. The glossy fringe covered a substantial amount of her forehead.

The “Toxic” songstress rocked a white cropped peasant top. The piece’s short puff sleeves featured gathering around the arms that added texture and fullness. The design also created flirty ruffle trim.

The garment had a square elastic neck. The opening was wide, so one of the shoulders slid down to reveal a peek of the singer’s beige lace bra. Britney coupled the top with a pair of hip-hugging khaki shorts that showed off her navel piercing. She completed her boho chic look with a string choker embellished with a single large bead.

Britney’s video consisted of a large number of similar quick cuts that were stitched together. She gave the camera a smoldering look while tilting her head in a sensual manner. More than once, she took a step toward the camera while continuing to gaze into its lens. She also hooked her thumbs in the belt loops of her shorts and appeared to tug them down even lower.

The serene setting of her video was a shady area where trees created dappled shadows over her body. Thick brush and large rocks also formed part of her backdrop.

Britney’s enthusiasm for movie magic seemed to be contagious, as many of her followers couldn’t stop gushing over her own short film.

“You are so amazing girl,” read a message that included two heart emoji.

“You’re the magic one here,” another admirer commented.

“You look stunning and I love that song from that movie too!!!!” gushed a third fan.

