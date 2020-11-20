Bombshell ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Goes Too Far With Adam

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 20 leave Adam furious when he realizes that Victor got Sharon’s help to commit him against his will. Meanwhile, Chelsea makes a surprising choice that leaves Chloe stunned.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) a reality check, according to SheKnows Soaps. In what Adam believes could be a farewell visit, Victor lays out some hard truths for his youngest son. He tells his old man if he’s lucky, he’ll receive a Christmas card from the Wilsons one day, but Victor quickly turns the tables. It turns out that Victor’s recent discussion with Sharon (Sharon Case) included her helping Victor get a court order to commit Adam against his will. Victor is adamant that it’s a nice facility that isn’t like Fairview. However, Adam has serious doubts. This move means that the father and son may never find common ground again, but Victor is willing to do whatever he had to in order to help him.

Meanwhile, Sharon worries about the situation, so she goes to see her ex-husband before they take him away, and things don’t go well. Sharon is dead set on Adam getting inpatient care. If somehow, she’s wrong, then Adam will be released after an evaluation, so there’s nothing to worry about. Even so, Adam does not want to go, and he’s furious that Sharon helped his father by signing the order. He begs her to let him go, but Sharon feels he needs a lot of help.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Elsewhere, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) have a serious discussion. They’ve been trying to work on restarting their design business, but with Adam’s recent bad press, it’s been a non-starter. When Chelsea finally left him after he arranged to have her kidnapped, Chloe asked her bestie to move in with her and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) at the Chancellor mansion. It seems like things were going well there, but Chelsea talked with her ex, and it looks like she’s leaning towards giving him another chance despite his recent nearly unforgivable behavior. Chloe lays down an ultimatum for her friend – she can reunite with the man who killed Dellia and harmed her, or the two of them can remain friends. Chelsea stuns Chloe by letting her know that if going back to the man she loves costs their friendship, then so be it. Unfortunately for Chelsea, when she returns to the penthouse, Adam’s nowhere to be found, and nobody thought to tell her he’s going away for a while.