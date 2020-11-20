Woody Allen Death Rumor Draws Divisive Reactions On Social Media

Rumors that filmmaker Woody Allen died circulated on social media on Thursday and divided users. Notably, MEL Magazine investigative journalist Zaron Burnett III highlighted that many appeared to find joy in the writer’s alleged death.

“It felt like scrolling through a bullfight, except the bull was woody allen,” he tweeted.

“He’s not dead, was just rumored to be dead,” the journalist added.

The rumor appeared to have spread through a fake image purported to be from the DiscussingFilm account. The publication’s editor-in-chief, Jacob, claimed that the news was fake.

This is such a stinker photoshop, we never posted this lmfaooo. Woody Allen trending because of this is hilarious, but 1) we never use BREAKING: 2) there’s no image 3) you can see where the text is photoshopped in This is a terrible fake, how can you fall for this pic.twitter.com/sHaa1VCSGS — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) November 19, 2020

Nevertheless, many people expressed joy at the thought of Allen’s death. The actor controversially married Soon-Yi Previn, who was adopted by Allen’s former girlfriend, actress Mia Farrow.

“Every day i wake up and wonder if woody allen is dead yet and every day god disappoints me,” one user wrote.

“Wake me up when Woody Allen is dead,” another joked.

The happiness over the the filmmaker’s rumored death didn’t sit well with everyone.

“Lots and lots of excited people thinking Woody Allen is dead and rejoicing because of it. You f*ckers are really nasty. 2020 has brought out the worst in everyone,” one user tweeted.

“What is wrong with People, are we so desensitized that wishing others harm is funny now?” another wrote.

Others pointed to the accusations that appear to drive much of the hatred for Allen, which have been disputed by Moses Farrow, the adopted son of the comedian and actress. As reported by The New York Times, Moses Farrow penned a 4,600-word essay released in 2018 in which he defended the actor against the sexual molestation accusations against him. He also claimed that his mother repeatedly abused him. In response, his mother claimed that her estranged son’s claims were fabricated.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

False news of Allen’s death on Twitter is not new. As reported by The Wrap, the filmmaker trended on the social media platform back in May 2016, which led to a similar wave of attention and speculation over the comedian’s death. According to the publication, the writer trended due to an interview he gave in which he discussed his controversial relationship with Soon-Yi.

Allen revealed in his memoir, Apropos of Nothing, that his marriage to the daughter of André Previn was not out of love but rather the best way to ensure she received financial support in the case of his death. The 84-year-old actor said that he and Soon-Yi loved each other and did not feel pressure to formalize their relationship through marriage. But ultimately, he said, they decided to go through with wedding vows for financial reasons.