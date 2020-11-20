Kourtney Reppert Lowers Her Top To Showcase Ample Chest In New Photo: ‘Can’t Touch This’

Kourtney Reppert stunned many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 19, with her most recent post. The blond bombshell took to the popular social media app to upload a sizzling new photo that showed her in a scanty top, which she lowered to show off her ample bosom.

Reppert was photographed against a black backdrop, keeping the focus entirely on the model. The photographer framed her from the chest up, emphasizing her face and cleavage. Reppert gazed deeply into the camera as her soft eyes and parted lips created a sensual and daring facial expression.

She sported a bright red top with medium straps, which were hanging down onto her upper arms. The top was barely visible, and she had to use both hands to cover her breasts and censor the photo.

Reppert wore her platinum blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that she pulled in front of her shoulders, allowing them to fall over her chest.

Reppert captioned the photo with a few words that alluded to the song “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. She also credited the artists behind her makeup, hair style and color, and revealed that the picture was courtesy of In Vogue Photography.

The post proved to be popular with her fanbase. Within the first four hours, it has garnered more than 3,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments. They flocked to the comments section to interact with Reppert’s caption and also to rave about her incredible looks and sex appeal.

“Wow, so, so, so, supper hot [four fire emoji] and super beautiful,” one of her admirers chimed in.

“When you are happy your beauty dazzles me and when you are angry an exotic beauty adorns you you are incredibly cute,” replied another user.

“[P]ure beauty with the soul of an Angel,” a third one gushed.

“There is something I like about you Kourtney Reppert, but I just can’t put my finger on it,” added a fourth follower.

Reppert is well known among her fans for her posts that highlight her curvaceous figure. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, she recently shared an image that saw her clad in a hot pink bodysuit that clung to her body, outlining her shape. According to the tag, her outfit was courtesy of Guess. It featured a low neckline that dipped into her chest and medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. She sat in a wall garden, smiling at the viewer.