‘Love Island’ Finalist Demi Jones Goes Pantless While Wearing Fuzzy Sweater

On Thursday, November 19, Love Island finalist Demi Jones made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing in front of a window with open blinds. What appears to be a neighborhood with gorgeous green foliage and numerous trees can be seen through the window.

Demi opted to go pantless while wearing a fuzzy brown hooded sweater. Her sculpted thighs were put on full display. She kept the casual look simple and only accessorized with sparkling earrings.

The brunette bombshell also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering beige color, giving her additional glamour.

For the casual photo shoot, Demi placed one of her hands in her pocket and tugged on the sweater’s hood. She focused her attention on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for the clothing retailer, In the Style’s “Black Friday” sale. She also seemed to be stating that her sweater in the photograph is from her “collection” with the company.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[Y]ou’re literally sooo beautiful,” wrote one fan, followed by a red heart emoji.

“Looking incredible so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“How perfect are you,” remarked another admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous @demijones1,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of pink heart, fire, lipstick mark, and crying face emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality.

This is not the first time that Demi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a brown-and-white two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She paired the bathing suit with a coverup that had slid off her shoulders and hoop earrings. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.