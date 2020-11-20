Zoey Deutch Gets Censored By Shadows As She Goes Braless Underneath Open White Top For Artsy Photo Op

Zoey looked stunning in the designer top.

Zoey Deutch’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The star took to her account on Thursday, November 19 to share a pair of racy new snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double-pic post kicked off with a close-up headshot of the Flower actress as she posed outside in front of what appeared to be a large white building. She affixed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her, which a tag on the photo indicated was handled by photographer Emma Marie Jenkinson. She wore a fierce expression across her face and parted her glossy lips in an alluring manner as the shadows of what was likely a tree fell over the scene, giving the snap an artsy vibe.

Zoey wore a crisp white Valentino button-up shirt for the sultry photo shoot, though only the top of it could be seen in the first image of the set. It appeared slightly oversized on her slender frame, as it was bunched up around her toned shoulders and arms. Its collar was styled in a disheveled manner around her neck, with one side folded down while the other was popped out to the side. She opted to leave the top buttons undone to create a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of her decolletage, which she partially covered by placing one hand over her chest.

The second image offered a better look at the brunette’s ensemble, as it framed her from her neck down to the middle of her torso. The shot revealed not only that she left the entire piece unbuttoned, but that she was going braless underneath as well. As a result, an eyeful of her ample cleavage was left well on display, as well as a glimpse of her toned midsection. Fortunately, the “shadow censorship” provided enough coverage over the bare area to ensure that the post would not be removed for violating the social media platform’s no-nudity policy.

The double-pic update dazzled many of Zoey’s 2.4 million followers, who have hit the like button more than 132,000 times within just three hours of the upload going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show the celeb some love.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Hotter than the sun,” quipped another fan.

“You are really pretty. I LOVE YOU,” a third follower gushed.

“Ur literally ehereal omg,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Zoey showed some skin in another series of photos last month that also thrilled her massive online audience. In the multi-slide post, the beauty modeled a set of pink undergarments in support of breast cancer awareness month. The shots were another hit, amassing over 252,000 likes and 567 comments to date.