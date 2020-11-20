Ana Cheri Barely Covers Her Curves As She Poses Topless In Tropical Paradise

Ana Cheri is giving her fans a glimpse at her tropical vacation — and an eyeful of her famous curves.

The fitness model and social media star took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos and videos from her latest tropical getaway, including a clip where she held a small, soaking-wet piece of fabric over her chest as she went topless. The brunette beauty wore a white flower in her dark curly hair, which spilled over her shoulders in the shot.

Over the course of the short clip, Cheri swayed slightly as she moved the camera, giving a good look at her curves and the breathtaking scene behind her. As she moved the camera to one side, it showed a row of palm trees that lined the white sand. To the other side, fans got a glimpse of the small waves crashing over the rocks along the beach.

The video was part of an extended trip for the fitness model — a getaway that has played out over her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another snap earlier in the week where she showed off her backside in a tiny bikini. In the video, the 34-year-old posed on the empty beach, leaning onto a palm tree and wrapping her arms around it.

Cheri revealed last week that she and her crew were vacationing in the Maldives, which had her spending plenty of time in the sun and flaunting her curves in skimpy swimwear — and sometimes even less. Before the racy topless clip she shared this week, Cheri posted another snap on her Instagram page showing her in the buff while taking a dip in the ocean. You can view that photo here.

While the latest photo showed Cheri draping a piece of fabric over her physique, she had gotten more creative to stay covered up in that post. The image featured her with arms raised above her head, with the water reaching to just around her chest to help her stay strategically covered.

The snap was a huge hit with fans, who had praise not only for the model but also for the beautiful scene behind her.

“Looooove this!! The water looks so calming!” one person wrote.

Another responded to her caption about a magical sunset by saying that Cheri is actually the best part of the photo.

“Nah nah, you make the sunset magical,” a fan commented.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Cheri has shown off even more glimpses of the getaway in her Instagram stories. Immediately after the video of herself posing topless, she posted a number of others with her group of beautiful friends and another with a sea turtle swimming in the shallow water.