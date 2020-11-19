Ashley Resch Kneels & Flaunts Underboob In Royal Blue Lingerie: ‘Baby’

Ashley Resch flaunted her smoking hot curves in her latest Instagram post. The model drew attention to the color of her skimpy lingerie in her caption with words and a heart.

In the old school selfie, Ashley kneeled with her legs apart and her bottom nearly resting on her feet in a large, open room with huge windows that had sheer white curtains pulled back. The bare concrete floor shimmered in the natural light, and a large geometric pillar was in the background on one side of her. The other featured a low, cream bench with a fuzzy white blanket draped across it.

Ashley took center stage. She held her black-cased phone, revealing a sexy long crimson manicure on her fingernails and her intricate hand and arm tattoos. The model pursed her full lips slightly and looked straight at her phone’s screen before she snapped the shot from the perfect angle.

She held her short blond hair back with her other hand, leaving the wavy curls tumbling down her back away from her face. She wore a tiny royal blue lace bra, which showcased her cleavage and a hint of underboob on one side. The wideset straps went over her toned shoulders. The matching panties dipped low in the front with straps that rose over each curvy hip, emphasizing her slender waist and flat tummy. One leg and the opposite side featured large expanses of ink.

Ashley’s Instagram followers showed her plenty of love for the photograph. Nearly 4,000 of them hit the “like” button, and more than 100 took the time to leave a positive reply, with several choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts visually.

“Beautiful baby. You look smoking hot in blue. I love it,” enthused one fan who shared a row of hearts mixed with flames.

“What an amazingly gorgeous woman you are, Ashley! The hottest on IG, no doubt. Keep ’em coming,” a second follower declared, including red heart-eye emoji.

“How are you always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman, Ashley,” wondered a third devotee who added several red heart-eye and hand-clapping emoji.

“I love that color on you! It’s so magical looking! Your tats are hot, too. Plus, those nails! Wow,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including several blushing-heart smilies.

Ashley regularly updates her fans with sexy photos of herself in bikinis, lingerie, and skimpy outfits. She recently revealed a brand new longer, darker blond hairstyle, The Inquisitr reported.