Kelly Gale Rocks Unbuttoned Pants And Poses Topless In Front Of A Convertible

Kelly Gale is turning heads in her latest post. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to treat her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a new photo that saw her clad in nothing but a pair of skintight pants, opting to go braless for the racy share.

For the shot, Gale posed with her back turned toward the viewer while standing in a three-quarter angle. The Swedish model was captured outside during the golden hour, judging by the deep yellow light reflecting on her tan skin, as she stood in front of a white convertible car.

She turned her head to the left, looking over her shoulder at a point outside of the frame while allowing her lips to hang open. Gale propped the front leg forward and arched her back, enhancing the natural curves of her lower body.

Gale wore nothing at all on her torso, covering her breasts with her hands to censor the photo and leaving plenty of sideboob on show. She rocked a pair of dark denim pants whose skinny design outlined her long, slender legs. She wore them unbuttoned, spicing things up further.

Gale wore her chocolate hair swept to the right and styled down, allowing some of her strands to fall on her face. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver-framed, round sunglasses that added a vintage vibe to the shoot.

The post was a hit with her fans, garnering more than 31,000 likes and over 150 comments in just over a day of being published. They used the opportunity to engage with Gale, praising her beauty and seductiveness in a host of languages.

“Amazing picture, greetings from germany,” one user raved.

“Wow, Kelly let her top go… fantastic,” replied another one of her fans.

“Kelly boom boom what state are you in?” asked a third admirer.

“You are magnificent and spectacular. I know they are synonymous but if you only use one it would not be enough to describe your beauty,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Gale often flaunts her enviable body on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared a couple of images that showed her kneeling down on a sandy beach as she snuggled a pooch. She had on a two-piece bathing suit boasting a hot pink tie-dye print against white, adding a pop of color to the photos. It included low-cut bottoms and a classic triangle top with cups that were widely space, putting her cleavage on display.