Celeste Bright Brings The Heat In A Tiny White Crop Top & Bold Red Bikini Bottoms

Celeste's top had the phrase 'Oh Honey' written across it in bold red lettering.

Celeste Bright turned up the heat on her Instagram page today when she posted a sizzling new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The model posed outside for the steamy snap, finding a shady spot in a covered walkway to work the camera. She leaned up against the yellow wall of a large building and popped her hips out to the side, which she caressed with both hands in a suggestive manner. Her head was cocked slightly to the side as she affixed her piercing brown eyes to the lens and pursed her plump lips together in an alluring fashion.

As with most of her recent Instagram posts, the 26-year-old went scantily clad for the photo op in a crop top-and-swimsuit combo that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a skimpy tank top from Fashion Nova that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets that were completely covered by the garment’s thin white fabric. It cut off right at her ribcage, leaving her taut stomach and abs completely bare for her audience to admire. The phrase “Oh Honey” was written just below its scoop neckline in bright red lettering, while a matching trim around its thick straps helped draw attention to Celeste’s toned arms and shoulders.

The blond bombshell took her look to the next level as she wore nothing more than a pair of red bikini bottoms on her lower half. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary, and boasted a dangerously high-cut design that showcased the star’s long, lean legs and curvy hips. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Celeste adding some bling to her look with a unique safety pin necklace, as well as a pair of trendy gold hoop earrings. She styled her platinum locks down in a sleek middle part and loose waves that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans seemed thrilled with the suggestive snap, as evidenced by the 200 notes in the comments section that were filled with compliments for Celeste.

“Wow! How’s it feel to be the most beautifully stunning woman on IG?” one person asked.

“You are very very beautiful,” praised another fan.

“It’s the body for me,” a third follower quipped, adding two heart-eyed emoji at the end of her comment.

“Obsessed with you,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 17,000 likes after six hours of going live.