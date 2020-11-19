Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insanely Chiseled Muscles In Teeny Camo Booty Shorts And Cream Crop Top

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her enviable physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 19, featured the celebrity wearing formfitting workout gear that left very little to the imagination.

In the caption, Qimmah gave a pep speech as she aimed to motivate her supporters to always do better. In particular, she insisted that they should always strive to “take control” of their lives.

Qimmah wore a cream-colored crop top that featured one strap. The item of clothing hugged her form and helped to accentuate her ample cleavage in the series of photos. She teamed this with a tiny pair of camo booty shorts and white runners.

The skimpy attire drew everyone’s attention to Qimmah’s chiseled form with her famous abs and toned legs the focal points for the majority of the snaps.

Standing in front of a clear glass barrier on a balcony, Qimmah overlooked a cityscape view for her photoshoot. The first snap showed her standing proudly, her dark curls pulled back into a half-ponytail on top of her head. She tugged at the edge of her shorts, revealing a little more of her stomach as she did so.

In the next snap, she spread her legs apart and held one hand to her chest as she jutted her chin toward the camera. With her thumb still in the band of her shorts, a dramatic V-shape muscle by her hips was now on display.

Finally, Qimmah turned away from the camera lens. Pointing her toe and looking skyward, her pert derriere became the main feature of the photograph.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In less than an hour, the set had already gathered more than 5,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“[Your] quads are amazing girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Super Girl,” a fan insisted.

“Yess 100 [percent] facts,” another user stated, agreeing with Qimmah’s pep talk.

“Nice flex,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to forego words and use emoji instead when it came to commenting on the inspirational set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the muscly arm and clapping emoji also showed up regularly as well.

While known for her fitness updates, of late, Qimmah has been shared plenty of fashion shots as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she wore a stunning black-and-gold evening gown. Crouching on all fours, the fitness guru once again drew attention to her svelte figure and enviable curves.