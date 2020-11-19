Nina Serebrova Bares Her Booty In See-Through Skirt In Racy Lighthouse Video

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to drool over on Wednesday, November 18, when she shared a racy new video. It in, the Belarusian model and influencer was seen rocking a skirt that left little to the imagination, putting her insane body and enviable booty fully on display.

The clip captured Serebrova walking barefooted through the sand near a lighthouse. According to the geotag, she was at Cape Florida Light, a famous beach in Key Biscayne, Florida. At some point, she got down in the sand, lying back over her heels in a sultry position.

Serebrova rocked a black two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her dark tresses. It included a skimpy bikini top with a narrow bodice that exposed plenty of underboob. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms whose thong behind accentuated her tight backside. She wore an interesting skirt around her waist. It was made from just a few strings that made the garment completely see-through.

Serebrova wore her raven hair swept over to one side and styled in soft waves that hung down her back.

In the caption, she noted that her location was the best escape anyone could have. Serebrova also revealed that her post was an ad for Bang Energy, for which she is an ambassador, as indicated in her bio. In this particular occasion, she was promoting the flavors cotton candy and black cherry vanilla.

Within a day, the post has been viewed more than 194,000 times, attracting upwards of 260 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Serebrova’s good looks, outfit and sensuality.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] [face blowing heart kiss Absolutely #Amazing,” one of her fans raved.

“Gorgeousness, hotness, cuteness and sensuality. You have it all Nina and we can see it in your video,” replied another user.

“Wow another day, another amazing look, another amazing content and another absolutely stunning video Nina. Always love watching it,” a third one chimed in.

“Love that black bikini on you wow [two heart-eyes] Slayed it queen, slayed it,” added a fourth fan.

Serebrova, as those who follow her Instagram account will know, is no stranger to showing off her derriere in her posts. As reported by The Inquisitr, she took to the social media app last week to share a slideshow that featured her in a pair of bottoms with a thong back that once again bared her glutes. She paired it with a denim jacket boasting a stylish fringe across the back and sleeves. She completed her ensemble with fringed white boots.