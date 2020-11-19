Brit Manuela Shows Off Amazing Physique In Skintight Workout Ensemble

Social media sensation Brit Manuela left plenty of her 1.2 million Instagram users in awe on Thursday, November 19, when she uploaded some sizzling new shots of herself in a scanty workout ensemble.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a large residence for the two-slide series. Brit struck two sexy poses in the series that showed off her figure from different perspectives.

In the first frame, the model stood up straight with her front facing the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her curvy form. She placed her right hand on her right leg, which was bent. She wore a slight smile on her face as she looked directly at the camera, emitting a sweet vibe.

She posed from her backside in the second slide, showcasing her bodacious booty. The model had her arms mid-air and one leg in front of the other. She also rotated her head over her left shoulder to shoot a sultry glare toward the camera.

Her long, dark locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Brit rocked a pink workout top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top tightly hugged her assets, drawing the eye to her chest as it revealed just a hint of cleavage. Further on display was her rock-hard abs, as the number was quite cropped. She paired the top with matching high-rise pants that called attention to her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She completed the sporty look with white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace.

The photos were taken in Cranford, New Jersey, per the geotag. In the caption, she promoted KIHT, the gym-wear clothing company that designed her athletic outfit.

The eye-catching photo set received more than 19,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 280 fans also took to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her body, her gorgeous looks, and her choice of attire.

“Love this color on you,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several pink-heart emoji to the comment.

“Okay WHAT, you are stunning,” a second fan chimed in.

“Girl YES love this set on you,” a third admirer gushed, filling their compliment with a single heart-eye symbol.

“Such a beautiful soul inside and out,” a fourth individual asserted.

Brit has shared many stunning posts to her Instagram page this week. Just on Tuesday, she posted several racy images that displayed her in scanty, black, cut-out lingerie.