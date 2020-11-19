Abby Dowse Smolders In A Red-Hot Lingerie Set: ‘For Under Your Xmas Tree’

Abby Dowse had her 2.5 million Instagram followers buzzing on Thursday over a sizzling-hot lingerie snapshot.

The Australian model noted that she was wearing garments from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova. She chose a red lacy bra and matching panties, and she added a garter belt over it to amp up the exhilarating vibe she exuded.

The shot was cropped to highlight Abby’s torso and bombshell curves. Her pouty lips could be seen at the top of the frame, and they were parted slightly. Her blond tresses were styled in beachy waves that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back.

The 30-year-old faced the camera and she leaned slightly to one side. Her hands were tangled up in the straps of her garter belt as they rested gently on her upper thighs.

Abby wore a delicate chain around her neck and it had a cross on it. The dainty necklace rested off-center on her chest, over one breast. The Aussie also wore a bracelet on each wrist and one ring could be seen on the middle finger of one hand as well.

It appeared that Abby chose the Fashion Nova “Almost Is Never Enough” 3-piece lingerie set for this spicy image. All three pieces had lacy sections that perfectly complemented the smooth satin pieces and it was a sexy, show-stopping set.

The bra had straps that curved over Abby’s generous bust and enhanced her ample assets. The panties had high-cut leg openings that accentuated her curvy hips.

The garter belt sat high on Abby’s trim waist and a hint of her navel could be seen just below the fabric. The pieces highlighted her toned midriff as well as her lithe legs. Every inch of Abby’s sun-kissed skin looked absolutely flawless.

In her caption, Abby teased that this was something that everybody could put under their Christmas tree.

Almost immediately, her legions of fans flocked to the comments section to rave over this sexy look. In just a few hours, more than 14,000 likes and 300 comments poured in from impressed admirers.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fan declared.

“Scorching,” another raved.

“Omg You are such a princess,” a follower praised.

“You are SUPER [fire emoji] can’t get enough of your post,” someone else noted.

Earlier this week, Abby impressed her followers by flaunting her cleavage in a black sports bra. She snapped the new selfie at an angle that ensured her ample cleavage was impossible to miss, and her long, lean frame made a big impression as well.

That photo showing Abby promoting some new activewear received nearly 33,000 likes in just one day.