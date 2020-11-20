Halle Berry Leans Forward & Shows Off Cleavage While Answering ‘Nasty’ Sex Questions

The actress joined stylist Lindsay Flores to talk about sex, and she revealed when she had her first orgasm.

On Thursday, November 19, Halle Berry flashed some cleavage in a video that was all about sex.

The 54-year-old Swordfish star appeared alongside stylist Lindsey Flores in a brief episode of their IGTV chat series, Bad & Booshy. Halle wore a pair of distressed cropped jeans with frayed hems and large holes on the legs. Her top was crafted from a silky fabric. The sleeveless garment featured a floral pattern and a plunging neckline. She wore her caramel-colored hair in tousled waves.

Halle sat on a cream-colored couch with her legs crossed. The fitness enthusiast had a drink in one hand, and she placed the other hand on her knee as she leaned forward. In the process, she flashed an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

She tried to conspiratorially address the camera while her co-host was taking a bathroom break. However, she briefly got distracted when Lindsey could be heard asking if she could use the toilet with her soundpack on. Halle yelled that she did not want to hear her peeing before dropping her voice down to a whisper and revealing that her friend had bad breath.

When her co-host returned, the two women revealed that they would be answering a few risque questions. In her caption, Halle described some of the queries that her fans came up with as “nasty.”

She opened up about the beginning of her sexual journey in response to a question about when she had her first orgasm. She stated that she gave it to herself when she was 11 years old.

“I was diddling,” she confessed. “I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls.”

The women also talked about what sex positions they would be. Halle said that Lindsey would be a “behind banger,” while the stylist stated that Halle would “go both ways.”

“What I mean is, you can be sexually soft and sensual, and you can also be sexually a lioness,” she explained.

Halle refused to answer a question about her “craziest sexual escapades,” but her pal admitted to having sex on the hood of her car in Laurel Canyon. The stylist revealed that she and her companion were parked near enough to the passing traffic that drivers potentially saw them.

“You hussy!” Halle said in response to her confession.

The women’s naughty video rapidly accumulated over 21,000 likes, and it was met with a flood of rave reviews in the comments section.

“I love this for real,” read a message that included a few starstruck emoji.

“Couple of drunk cougars…. love it,” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful dialogue,” commented a third viewer, who also awarded the Bad & Booshy episode with three crying laughing emoji.