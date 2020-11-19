Laurence Bédard Shows Off Killer Cleavage In Dusty Pink Ruched Dress

Instagram model Laurence Bédard impressed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 19, saw the celebrity rocking a gorgeous sheer outfit that hugged her curves as she posed in front of a large window.

Laurence wore a dusty pink mini dress as she posed with her legs slightly crossed. The item of clothing featured a drawstring running up the center of it, creating a ruched effect and caused the center of the dress to be pulled downwards, showing off the celebrity’s ample cleavage as a result of this.

The body of the gown was lined. However, the off-the-shoulder long sleeves were not, meaning that Laurence’s toned arms and a variety of her tattoos could be seen through the sheer material.

Laurence held a clutch bag in front of her body as she smiled demurely for the camera. The item was a shade darker than her outfit and featured a gold chain strap.

On her fingers, were an assortment of rings and she had matched her nail polish to her outfit as well. Her dark locks were parted in the middle and styled into a sleek bob.

She positioned herself in front of an enormous window high up in what appeared to be an office block. Even though the shot was blurred behind the model, a city landscape could still be detected.

In the caption, she tagged PrettyLittleThing, giving her supporters a destination to head for should they want to replicate the stunning look.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 49,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Always blessing my feed,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“GORGEOUS,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“Gorgeous woman sweet smile,” another user stated.

“Love the new look,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of emoji at the end of their comment.

Many of Laurence’s followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the dazzling image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones, with people often using long strings of them in their posts.

Along with her fashion updates, Laurence often shares underwear shoots with her official social media account as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram sensation wore sheer white lingerie in yesterday’s post. Posing on some stairs, she completed her look with a pair of pointy-toed boots.