Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Sculpted Abs While Celebrating Double Platinum Song Amid Moving Chaos

Kelsea Ballerini had a lot going on in the most recent update that was posted on her Instagram feed. The singer’s November 19 upload has been attracting a ton of attention from her massive fan base for more reasons than one.

The snapshot captured Kelsea posing in the middle of a garage at what was presumably her new home. In her caption, the songstress shared that she was in the midst of “swimming in moving boxes” when she found out that her song “Miss Me More” went double platinum. Kelsea raised her hands over her head in celebration. She tilted her head to the side, wearing a smile on her face and gazing into the lens. Kelsea stood in front of a garage door and was surrounded by brown moving boxes.

The singer showed off her fit figure in an all-black ensemble that perfectly suited her frame. On her upper-half, she rocked a cropped sweater with long sleeves that were loose on her arms. It appeared to have a slight turtleneck top that covered most of her bronze collar. The piece was cut near her ribs, allowing Kelsea to show off her sculpted abs in their entirety.

She teamed the look with a pair of high-waisted bottoms with a thick waistband that was worn tight on her hips. The sexy design helped highlight her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. She added a few accessories to the hot look, including a pair of diamond earrings and a dainty necklace that trailed to her chest. Kelsea pulled her long locks back in a high bun, and a few pieces escaped from her hair tie.

In the caption of the post, Kelsea also shared how thankful she is for music because of the connection that it allows her to have with fans. She also wrote that she missed her audience and thanked them for being a “light this year.”

Unsurprisingly, the update has earned plenty of attention from Kelsea’s adoring fans. More than 67,000 social media users double-tapped the update, and 400-plus flocked to the comments section to shower Kelsea with praise. Some social media users applauded Kelsea’s figure, while a few more congratulated her on the double-platinum status.

“Ah yay!!!!!! Miss ya and so proud to be a part of that special song! You’re a legend!” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji next to her words.

“Time for Shania to pass the torch to the new homecoming queen of country!” a second exclaimed.

“AW we’re soooo happy for youuu!! you deserve this,” another raved with a few smiley face emoji.

“Congrats lady, well deserved! Body goals,” one more complimented.