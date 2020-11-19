Aisha Thalia Flaunts Major Cleavage And Even Bigger Hair In Latest Swimwear Update

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 546,000 followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 19, showed the celebrity rocking a uniquely-styled bathing suit. Her voluminous curls featuring as a secondary focal point in the snap.

In the caption, she lamented the fact that she was no longer as tanned as she appeared in the photo.

Aisha wore a bright blue one-piece bathing suit. The outfit featured a scooped-down front that cutaway entirely to just above her belly button. Triangular cups were joined to the sides and held up with thin secondary straps. With the plunging neckline, plenty of Aisha’s ample cleavage was on display as she posed with a pineapple by the ocean.

The bottom of the swimwear sat high over her curvaceous hips as she sat on the immaculate white sand.

Aisha’s golden curls stood out as an enormous halo framing her face. As she smiled at something that was off-screen, a gentle breeze blew tendrils of her hair across her face.

In the background, a tropical-themed bar could be seen. Bamboo was used at the base of the wooden structure. On the countertop sat a bright yellow hat that likely belonged to Aisha.

As soon as she posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up more than 6,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

While Aisha may have been lamenting a lack of color currently, her supports were eager to agree that the golden glow in her latest update was on point

“Tan is poppin’ yasssssss,” a fan wrote.

“Oh that tan is errrrrrrthang!” one follower declared in the comments section.

Others were more impressed with the model’s brightly-colored bathing suit.

“Love this blue on u!!” another user exclaimed.

“You look gorgeous per usual sis,” wrote fellow Instagram sensation Somaya Reece, also using a variety of emoji at the end of her comment.

Many of Aisha’s followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to capture how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the kissing and drooling emoji also got featured a lot.

Aisha likes to share a variety of content with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week she shared a risqué video post. Wearing nothing more than bikini bottoms and a large floppy hat, the celebrity covered her chest in the racy update.