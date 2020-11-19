Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren Looks Smoking Hot In Checkered Miniskirt & Knee-High Boots

Tomi Lahren looked stunning as she visited with racecar driver, Josh Bilicki in her latest Instagram update. The Fox Nation host even opted to show a little skin, much to the delight of her over 1.9 million followers.

In the snap, Tomi — who has been very vocal in her support for President Donald Trump — looked smoking hot as she rocked a black and white checkered miniskirt. The garment wrapped around her slim midsection snugly, and featured a ruffled hemline. The skirt fell high over her thighs, and flaunted her long, lean legs as well.

She added a black top, which she paired with a white blazer for an elegant and matching look. However, the real star of the show were her black knee-high boots.

Tomi stood between Josh and another man as they posed in front of his car. Tomi leaned back just a bit and propped her elbow up against the vehicle. She bent one knee slightly and tilted her head to the side as she smiled brightly for the camera. Meanwhile, Josh wore a dark shirt with matching shoes and belt, as well as a watch on his wrist.

In the caption of the post, Tomi revealed that she was glad that Josh chose to show support for law enforcement, and told fans that they could watch her interview with him on Fox Nation.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in rippling waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Tomi’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval of the post by clicking the like button more than 44,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 570 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Awesome and you look amazing,” one follower stated.

“This is some good content,” another wrote.

“Always stand up for those who serve selflessly for all of us,” declared a third user.

“The most beautiful woman,” a fourth person commented.

Tomi doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping into the spotlight. Whether it’s with her political views, fashion choices, or social media posts, she always seems to get a reaction.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tomi recently drew the attention of her followers when she posed braless in a red, white, and blue blazer that had Donald Trump’s face printed all over it in honor of Election Day. That post has racked up more than 136,000 likes and over 2,800 comments to date.