Salma Hayek Sports Red Swimsuit While Sitting On Husband François-Henri Pinault’s Shoulders In Family Photo

The actress shared a family photo on International Men's Day.

On Wednesday, November 19, Salma Hayek, 54, shared a stunning snap of her family with her 16.6 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the actress posing in her pool with her husband French businessman François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. Wooden chairs and shrubbery can be seen in the background.

Salma situated herself on François-Henri’s shoulders, as he gripped her thighs. Valentina also balanced on Salma’s shoulders with her arms outstretched. The Frida star held onto her daughter’s wrists and focused her attention on the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile.

Salma looked stunning in a red one-piece that showcased her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The brunette beauty had pulled back her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

Valentina matched her mother and also sported a red swimsuit, along with a coordinating bow and water shoes. Meanwhile, François-Henri kept his look simple, wearing only a pair of black swim trunks.

The picture appeared to be have been taken at an earlier date, as Salma’s daughter is currently 13 years old.

In the caption, Salma shared a message in English, Spanish, and French expressing gratitude to her husband. She used the hashtag for International Men’s Day, suggesting that she had uploaded the post in celebration of the event, which is observed every November 19.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let Salma know that they appreciated the photo and her sentiment regarding her spouse.

“THIS PICTURE IS SO PRECIOUS, your happiness makes me happy! thank you for sharing, to us, your fans, means a lot that you share these memories and happy moments of your personal life with us,” remarked a social media user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“So awesome to hear a woman say this,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few followers also took the time to comment on Salma’s good looks.

“How do you stay in shape and have a gorgeous face!!” wrote one fan.

“My favorite actress still looking like she’s 28yo,” added a different devotee, followed by numerous fire and heart emoji.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 180,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Salma has shown off her fantastic figure while wearing a bathing suit. For instance, she recently uploaded a throwback photo that showed her wearing a black one-piece with keyhole detailing. That sizzling snapshot has been liked over 1.3 million times since it was shared.