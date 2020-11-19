Olivia Culpo Undergoes Endometriosis Surgery & Reveals Her Bandaged Belly

Olivia Culpo surprised her Instagram followers on November 19, when she revealed she recently underwent surgery for her endometriosis. The model had her procedure done on Wednesday and shared some photos from her time in the hospital, as well as back at her home.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl penned a lengthy caption for the post, where she admitted she has struggled with endometriosis for years. She expressed frustration over being misdiagnosed many times and shared in the anger of her followers who might be dealing with the same thing.

Olivia said her post wasn’t “glamourous” like the rest of her timeline, but she felt it was necessary to bring awareness to the disorder which causes intense pain for millions of women around the globe.

The 28-year-old also made sure to thank the staff and doctors at Atrium Health, who she said were absolute “angels” during her time in their care. She then closed out the caption by saluting her fellow “Endo warriors,” and promised to continue spreading awareness so their “symptoms can be validated.”

There were three photos in the upload, two of which saw Olivia lying on a hospital bed. In the first photo, she looked to be speaking with a nurse who was checking on her. Olivia had on a silver hair bonnet and a face mask and was covered in blankets. Her caregiver also sported a mask as she leaned down on the bed’s rails to chat.

The second photo was of Olivia by herself in the bed with her eyes shut, and her mask down below her lips. The I Feel Pretty actress looked to be asleep as she recovered from her surgery.

The third image was snapped back at Olivia’s home where she was dressed in comfy loungewear. She took a selfie of her body as she laid down in a plush green crop top with matching pants and a shall. Her torso was completely exposed as she showed off her bandages. Three heart-shaped gauze patches covered up her belly-button and two small areas on the lower portion of her waist.

A small amount of blood could be seen seeping through on each of the bandages, which were covered up with transparent tape. Olivia’s belly was also fairly swollen from the procedure. It might be a few weeks before loyal fans get another glamourous bikini shot from the supermodel as she recovers from her surgery.

Fans and friends wished her well in the comments section, with many calling her a “warrior.” Fellow supermodels Brooks Nader, Hunter McGrady, and Priscilla Valles all left sweet sentiments for her pal and hoped for a speedy recovery.