Almost Half of Americans Believe Democrats Stole The Election, Poll Says

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday claimed 47 percent of voters surveyed believe it’s likely that Democrats “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states” to ensure that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Conversely, approximately half of voters polled disagree.

More specifically, 61 percent of Republicans claimed that it’s “very likely” Democrats stole the election, while the same portion of Democrats said its “not at all likely.” Among individuals not affiliated with a party, a percentage of 29 believe the referendum was stolen, and 45 believe it wasn’t.

The survey also found that views on Trump conceding vary by party affiliation. While a percentage of 84 of Democrats believe that Trump should concede, 57 of Republicans disagree.

Rasmussen also found that faith in the integrity of the election has declined since Election Day.

“Just two weeks before this year’s Election Day, 94% said their vote would be correctly recorded and counted, with 73% who said it was Very Likely. Following the election, those findings fell to 71%and 47% respectively.”

Interestingly, the poll found that just 51 percent of voters believe their friends and neighbors think Trump should concede. Notably, a percentage of 30 believe they would disagree, and 18 are not sure. In a piece for Breitbart, John Nolte argued that these are the most critical findings because top pollsters have suggested the question more accurately captures the “true intent of the person being surveyed.”

Nolte also expressed support for a closer examination of vote counting and pushed back against Biden’s projected victory.

“So until the votes in those states are audited in detail with transparency, I will never completely accept the outcome of a Biden victory.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Trump and his allies continue to claim that Democrats stole the election. As reported by Boston Herald, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani declared on Thursday that the campaign had discovered a “nationwide widespread voter fraud conspiracy plot” to give Biden the election. However, he did not provide evidence for his claims, which has fueled doubt among some amid the Trump campaign’s multiple failed lawsuits to contest the election results.

The president’s lawyers have filed as many as 40 lawsuits across Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other crucial regions. The campaign continues to solicit donations that partly fund these legal battles.

As The Inquisitr reported, some Republicans have allegedly accepted the incoming Democratic administration and are waiting for Trump to accept the results of the election. Notably, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois claimed that many of his colleagues are hoping the president will soon accept defeat so they can begin recognizing Biden as the winner.