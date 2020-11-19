Camila Bernal Is Soaking Wet In Semi-Transparent Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Camila Bernal wowed her 1.4 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Thursday, November 19, saw the model flaunting her enviable curves while wearing a white bathing suit. However, it was apparent that the water had made the outfit somewhat translucent.

Camila wore a white thong-backed swimsuit in the photoshoot done by Pedro Rolle Jr. Because of the back of the bathing suit, plenty of her booty was highlighted. Thin straps also featured at the top and the front plunged down low in the front and showed off a little cleavage.

The model posed in a variety of shots as she frolicked in an inground pool. As a result of playing in the water, it was apparent that the pale material of her outfit had become slightly translucent. However, even though her skin could be seen through it, Camila kept things discreet as far as showing off more than she intended.

Sharing five snaps, Camila was shown in a variety of seductive poses. First off, Camila shared a couple of photos where she was perched on the steps leading into the pool. As she squatted, her smooth thighs were the focal point. Her dark, wet locks cascaded down over her back, having been slicked back from her pretty face.

However, the next three shots showed the celebrity floating in the water. This time, her ample booty was now the center of attention.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already gathered 11,100 likes and more than 200 comments from her adoring fanbase.

In the caption Camila declared that she was “pure temptation,” and her fans were quick to agree.

“You got that right gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“My crush 4 ever,” a fan insisted.

“The Colombian queennnnn,” another user remarked.

“O my god you perfect,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart one. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got some serious attention as well.

Camila regularly shares swimwear shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she sat in a small tide pool by the edge of the ocean while wearing a thong bikini. As to be expected, her admirers were instantly impressed with what they saw.