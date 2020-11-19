Gabby Epstein Stuns In Yellow Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein teased her 2.3 million Instagram followers once more on Thursday, November 19, when she shared a sexy new video of herself bikini-clad.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was recorded seemingly on the side of a boat for the reel, which featured the song “Looking Back” by Mesto. Gabby was centered in the frame as she moved through some sexy gestures. The blue ocean and sky were visible behind her, as well as a large landmass.

In the beginning of the video, the model stood with the front of her body facing the camera and her head tilted downwards as she adjusted her top. She then grabbed on her bottoms with her right hand before popping her hip out to strike a pose. Toward the end of the clip, she smiled widely and bit her lower lip, emitting a flirtatious vibe while she looked directly into the camera’s lens.

Gabby’s long, highlighted blond hair was styled in unkept waves that fell around her shoulders. Her short nails were perfectly manicured and finished with a light pink polish.

The social media maven sported a skimpy yellow bikini top with that tied around her neck and back. Her busty assets spilled out of the swimsuit’s tiny triangular cups, giving way to a massive view of cleavage and underboob. The suit’s matching bottoms also flaunted more of her physique as their high-rise, scanty cut accented her slim midsection, hips and pert booty.

She accessorized the beachside look with several gold necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she expressed to her followers that she has been quite content with her life as of late. She also credited the video to Clint Robert, a videographer and photographer.

The sizzling footage was uploaded just one hour ago and has already amassed more than 22,000 likes and 135,000 plays, proving to be very popular with social media users. Furthermore, nearly 200 fans headed to the comments section to convey their admiration for the bombshell’s hourglass figure, stunning looks, and sexy choice of swimwear.

“My lord! You look stunning… the sexiest woman I ever seen,” one user commented, following their words with black heart and fire emoji.

“It should be illegal to look this good,” a second fan chimed in, adding a single heart eye emoji to the end of their sentence.

“Beautiful and an amazing smile too,” gushed a third admirer.

“Always so beautiful wow,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

