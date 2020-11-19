Guess Jeans Girl Jessica Naz Rocks Zipped Lingerie & Stockings

Jessica Naz returned to her Instagram account this week to share yet another racy upload with her adoring fans. The Guess Jeans girl looked smoking hot as she opted for a skimpy, yet stylish underwear set.

In the sultry snap, Jessica went full bombshell as she sported a dark-colored bralette with thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and oiled-up skin. The garment also featured a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The model’s lingerie zipped up the front of the top, as well as the matching panties, which were cut high over over curvaceous hips. The zipper extended up to a garter belt that was wrapped snugly around her midsection.

She added a pair of sheer, black stockings, which accentuated her muscular thighs. Jessica’s flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the scanty style with a pair of hoop earrings.

Jessica stood outdoors for the post. She had her weight shifted to one side and her round booty pushed out. She placed one hand near her midsection as the other lightly grazed her thigh. Her head was turned and her shoulders were back as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a sunlit blue sky could be seen, as well as some rolling hills. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and blew in the wind.

Jessica’s 507,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time when it came to showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 17,800 likes within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 270 remarks about the pic.

“Great shot and also props to your makeup and hair crew,” one follower wrote.

“Well this is killer!” another added.

“Always killing it,” a third user gushed.

“That’s such a great photo, you look fabulous,” a forth person declared.

Jessica’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flaunt her incredible figure in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s usually seen sporting revealing lingerie, teeny bathing suits, or tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a nude bathing suit that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin and contoured to the curves of her body. To date, that snap has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.