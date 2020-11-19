Anna Katharina Goes Braless & Gets Wet: ‘Looks Like Someone Threw Me In The Pool At My Wedding’

Anna rocked a white gown with a low neckline.

On Thursday, November 19, Instagram model Anna Katharina made a humorous observation about a stunning set of photos that she posted for her fans to admire.

Anna stunned in an ivory gown with a plunging neckline and slinky spaghetti straps. The dress was crafted from fabric with a textured design that included a chevron pattern and rounded scale shapes. The deep V-neck that sharply dipped down below the bust referenced the shape of the former. It showcased a generous helping of the model’s cleavage. Her ample assets glistened as if they were wet. A hint of a tan line was visible on her voluptuous chest.

The bust of the gown was formed by two separate triangular panels with princess seams that created a tailored fit. The garment had an empire waist that highlighted the trim shape of Anna’s taut midsection. The rest of the dress skimmed her body to show off her hourglass curves.

Her blond mane was brushed over to one side to create volume up front. The top of her hair was soaking wet, but the ends appeared to be drying. The soft waves spilled over the left side of her chest, tracing its curves.

Anna’s post included two photos. In the first, she touched the back of her neck with her right hand and placed her left hand on her hip with her fingers splayed out. She parted her lips in a sensual fashion and directed her eyes toward the camera. The background of the shot included tall green plants, a few of which had white blossoms blooming on them. The foliage surrounded a building with white clapboard walls.

The second image was zoomed in on Anna to show her from the chest up. Strands of damp hair snaked across her face as she reached up to cup the side of her neck.

While her overall vibe was sultry in both pictures, her caption describing her look featured her signature wit. She quipped that her photo op made it look like she had been thrown in the pool at her wedding.

Anna’s awestruck devotees tried their hand at describing her pics in the comments section.

“A lovely mermaid on her wedding day,” wrote one fan.

“Breathtaking beauty and a banging body,” another admirer commented.

“Wow. A goddess,” read a third message.

“I don’t know, I think it’s sophisticated and sexy all rolled into one. Personally I like the mussed up look!!!!” added a fourth Instagram user.

Anna is usually wearing skimpy swimwear when she’s soaking wet in her pictures. For one recent photo op, she rocked a black bikini while posing in the water.