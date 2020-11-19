‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Too Brings Thomas To His Knees With Shocking Admission

In shocking The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, Hope Too will finally bring Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to his knees. The doll will have him where she wants him after she tells him what he wants to hear, per SheKnows Soaps.

A Declaration Of Love

Thomas is quickly losing his grip on reality. Just a few weeks ago, he was still able to rationalize and tell himself that the talking mannequin wasn’t real. Yet ever since he bumped his head and fell, his hallucinations have become more frequent and more vivid, as seen in the image below.

Recently, he and the dummy had dinner, and he opened up to her. He explained that he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) raise Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) together. Previously, the doll urged him to “take” Hope when she was at his apartment and encouraged him to get rid of Liam. So far, Thomas has resisted the evil commands.

Now it seems as if the mannequin will take a different approach. According to The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers, Hope Too will tell Thomas that she loves him. She will tell the designer that she doesn’t love Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and that she wants to spend her life with him.

Of course, the admission will play with Thomas’ head. Although this is what he’s been longing to hear, a little voice inside his head will also tell him that it’s not real. The declaration will play on his feelings and have him hoping that he and Hope could have a chance at love.

Thomas Confuses Reality With Fantasy

Thomas debates the statement as he tries to figure out whether he should believe the mannequin. His mental state is so warped that he can no longer distinguish between a statement from Hope and a statement from the doll. To him, they have come to mean the same thing.

The designer is confused and doesn’t know what to do. In the past, the dummy asked him to kill Liam. Should he also follow through on the command?

The Inquisitr reported that Matthew Atkinson has stated that his character has a serious mental condition. Thomas has paranoid schizophrenia and that is the reason why he has been having hallucinations and hearing voices.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will stumble onto something. It seems as if he will uncover Thomas’ condition when he starts putting the pieces of the puzzle together. The physician should act quickly because it seems as if Thomas’ sanity is slipping away.