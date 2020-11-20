Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Wades In The Water In A Tiny Sequined Swim Set

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna dropped the jaws of her 1.2 million Instagram followers after modeling a tiny bikini while at the beach.

The swim set was a combination of gold and coral colors that not only added a pop of color against the blue waters but also highlighted Lvovna’s glowing skin. That said, the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was that it was completely covered in shining sequins that reflected light and gave an almost fish scale-like aesthetic to the look.

The bikini top was a classic triangle silhouette and featured a low plunging neckline that showed off the model’s décolletage. Its string ties fastened behind her neck to form a halter-neck design, and metallic rings were found at the top of each cup for an added chic detail.

The bottoms also had a string style, and their gold straps knotted around Lvovna’s hips in a way that ably flattered her hourglass figure. The tails of the strings rested on her chiseled thighs, and the metallic rings featured on each side of the bottoms again added a luxe accent to the garment.

Lvovna accessorized with two stacked necklaces — one silver and the other a pretty rose gold with an evil eye charm. She also sported oversized hoop earrings and a statement cocktail ring on her left hand.

She styled her wavy brunette locks into a chunky side braid that she playfully tugged at in the shot. A few stray wisps of hair framed her face.

The model posed by positioning her body toward the camera and crossing one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves. She looked out to the side with the smallest of smiles while showing off her profile.

The setting for the photo was a picturesque coastline, and the model waded into the water so that she stood ankle-deep. Some sand was visible on her shins, suggesting that she had just been sitting on her knees on the beach.

In her caption, Lvovna reminded fans not to compare themselves to others, but instead to compare themselves today versus yesterday.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 46,000 likes and around 500 comments.

“You are body goals Evgeniya,” one awestruck user raved, emphasizing the compliment by adding three heart-eye face emoji.

“You’re very pretty… I hope you have a wonderful day today,” a second admirer wished.

“I love it, such a lovely quote which makes you want to improve… thank you Evgeniya,” a third fan wrote.

“I can not take my eyes off you… I love every piece of your beautiful sensual face,” a fourth person gushed, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a red rose, smiling symbol, and three pink hearts.