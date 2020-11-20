Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Wades In The Water In Tiny A Sequined Swim Set

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna dropped the jaws her 1.2 million Instagram followers after modeling a tiny bikini while at the beach.

The swim set was combination of gold and coral colors that not only added a pop of color against the blue waters, but also highlighted Lvovna’s glowing skin. That said, the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was that it was completely covered in a shining sequins that reflected light and gave an almost fish scale-like aesthetic to the look.

The bikini top was a classic triangle silhouette and featured a low plunging neckline that showed off the model’s décolletage. String ties fastened behind her neck to form a halter-neck design and metallic rings were placed at the top of each cup for a chic added detail.

The bottoms were also a string style, and gold straps knotted around Lvovna’s hips in a way that ably flattered her hourglass figure. The tails of the strings rested on Lvovna’s chiseled thighs and metallic rings featured on each side of the brief again added a luxe accent to the garment.

Lvovna accessorized with two stacked necklaces, one silver and one a pretty rose gold with an evil eye charm. She also sported oversized hoop earrings and a statement cocktail ring on her left hand.

She styled her wavy brunette locks into a chunky side braid that she playfully tugged at in the shot. A few escaped wisps of hair framed her face.

The model posed by positioning her body towards the camera and crossing one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves. Showing off her profile, she looked out to the side with the smallest of smiles.

The setting for the photo was a picturesque coastline, and the model waded into the water so that she stood ankle deep. Some sand was visible on her shins, suggesting that she had just been sitting on her knees on the beach.

In her caption, Lvovna reminded fans not to compare themselves to others, but instead to compare themselves today versus yesterday.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 46,000 likes and around 500 comments.

“You are body goals Evgeniya,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment by adding three heart-eye face emoji.

“You’re very pretty… I hope you have a wonderful day today,” wished a second.

“I love it, such a lovely quote which makes you want to improve… thank you Evgeniya,” wrote a third.

“I can not take my eyes off you… I love every piece of your beautiful sensual face,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a red rose, smiling symbol, and three pink hearts.